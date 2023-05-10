U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.8 %

GROW stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

