UBS Group Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $100.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.43.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of DaVita stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $106.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
