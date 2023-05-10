UBS Group Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $100.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $106.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.