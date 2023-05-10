UBS Group Raises TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $64.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.20.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,987,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.