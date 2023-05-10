Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given “Maintains” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $47.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 128.83%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

