United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $174.36 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,379 shares of company stock worth $49,631,917. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,567.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after buying an additional 161,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

