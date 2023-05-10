Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Reiterated by 888

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

NYSE UHS opened at $143.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

