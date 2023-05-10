Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Upland Software Price Performance

Upland Software stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

