VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.