VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.74 and last traded at $123.14. 4,915,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,685,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 160,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,670,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

