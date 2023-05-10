Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,014 put options on the company. This is an increase of 115% compared to the typical volume of 2,799 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VGK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.