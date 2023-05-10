Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading 6.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 317,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 405,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,868,000 after buying an additional 298,185 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

