Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $311.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $12,461,061. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

