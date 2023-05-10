Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 235896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

