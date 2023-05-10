Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Insider Andrea Rigamonti Acquires 3,500 Shares

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) insider Andrea Rigamonti bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £27,650 ($34,889.59).

VID stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.36) on Wednesday. Videndum Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 690.65 ($8.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,556 ($19.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,038.04. The firm has a market cap of £345.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,214.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,557.38%.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Videndum to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

