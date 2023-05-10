Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 433,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after buying an additional 160,292 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

