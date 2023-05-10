Vistra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 154% compared to the average volume of 3,292 call options.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Vistra has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

