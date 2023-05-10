Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

