Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wallbox by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 253,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

