Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
