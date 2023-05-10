Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

