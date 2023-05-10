Wells Fargo & Company Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $284.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $262.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.97.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

