Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

Several research analysts have commented on WDO shares. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.71.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.1226227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. Also, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.