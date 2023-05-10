West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

WST stock opened at $361.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

