Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to “Sell”

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 282.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

