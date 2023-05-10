Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

