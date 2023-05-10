Wix.com (WIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4,757.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $211,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

