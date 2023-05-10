Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period.

Shares of WOLF opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

