Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Workday Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68.
Workday Company Profile
