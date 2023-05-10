Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Workday Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

