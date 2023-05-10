WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Price Performance

WW opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile



WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

