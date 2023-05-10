XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given Upgrade Rating at 58.com

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating restated by research analysts at 58.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:XPO opened at $47.27 on Monday. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

