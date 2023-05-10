Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

