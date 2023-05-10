Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 229.98% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $322,698.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,260,639 shares in the company, valued at $168,172,241.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 226.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 447,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

