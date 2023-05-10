Zevin Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $418.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

