ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $268.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.13. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Heppenstall bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares in the company, valued at $232,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vafa Jamali acquired 20,000 shares of ZimVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $765,983.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $410,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company's stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

