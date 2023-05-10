ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) PT Raised to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ZIMV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. ZimVie has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Heppenstall acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,983.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Heppenstall purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $410,600 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

