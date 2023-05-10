ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) PT Raised to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ZIMV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. ZimVie has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
