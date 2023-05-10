ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.04. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $413,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

