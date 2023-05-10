Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several research firms have commented on ZURVY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ZURVY opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

