Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.79. Zymeworks shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 197,716 shares changing hands.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks Trading Up 12.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $633.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.