11,191 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,061 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 895,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 180,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,981 shares of company stock worth $197,114. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

