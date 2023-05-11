1,318 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $141.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

