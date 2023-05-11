1,347 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

