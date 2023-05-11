2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 7,286 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54.

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in GitLab by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in GitLab by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

