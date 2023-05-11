2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Buys 7,286 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54.

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $112.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 54,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $10,421,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 318,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

