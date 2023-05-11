2,866 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,969,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,779,000 after buying an additional 249,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

