3,336 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

EMN opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

