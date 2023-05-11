5,359 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,765 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $50,684,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

