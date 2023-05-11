6,057 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
NYSE DT opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
