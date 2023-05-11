6,816 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

NOCT opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $88.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

