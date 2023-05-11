8,098 Shares in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of CID stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

