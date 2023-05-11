9,987 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 212.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.