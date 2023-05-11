Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,449,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $13,800,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 69,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

